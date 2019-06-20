Man arrested for masturbating on woman at metro station

Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly masturbating on a woman inside a metro station complex in Gurugram.

The alleged incident took place around 9.30 pm on June 14 when the woman was walking out of a clothing store inside the Huda City Centre Metro Station complex, she said in a tweet on Monday.

“I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and i realised that he masturbated on me,” she claimed from an unverified Twitter handle.

She said that she slapped the man and shouted for help but nobody came forward as the man fled from there. She alleged that the police outpost nearby was closed, while policemen at some distance were busy with auto-rickshaw drivers.