“Not involved in selection process for Congress Chief”, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that in order to avoid complications and to ensure “accountability in the system”, he would not get involved in the selection process of the new party chief.

“I am not going to get involved in that process, otherwise it will complicate things and the party has to decide,” Rahul Gandhi told NDTV.

Rahul has stepped down as the chief of Congress following the party’s poor performance in Lok Sabha elections as he took the full responsibility for the fiasco. However, the resignation has not gone down well with the party members.

Senior Congress leaders have been pressing upon Rahul to take back his resignation and revamp the party at all levels in these challenging times. Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily had said Rahul should immediately recall his resignation, take charge, assert himself, enforce discipline and revamp the party without loss of time, infusing “confidence, vigour and passion”.

Party spokesperson R S Surjewala had insisted that only Rahul “was, is and will be” the party chief.