POSCO case against 45 year old woman for raping 17 year old boy

Kerala police has registered a POSCo case against a 45 year old woman for allegedly raping a 17 year old boy. Pozhiyoor police has lodged case against the woman who is a relative of the boy.

The boy was allegedly raped first when he visited her home to attend a family function. After that, the boy used to go to her home regularly and even bunked his school class for going to her home. The boy even asked his parents that he will stay in her home and will go to school from there. As the parents opposed this he attacked them.

After his violent nature continued the parents approached childline. The boy revealed all incident on counseling done childline activists. The police investigation is progressing.