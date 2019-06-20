Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty have again marched upward. The market got a boost from the retail investors and domestic financial institutions who intervened in the market as buyers.
The BSE Sensex ended trading at 39,601.63 points higher by 1.25% or 488.89 points. The NSE Nifty settled at 11,831.75 points that is higher by 1.20% or 140.30 points.
The top gainers in the market were Sun Pharma, JSE Steel, L&T, Cipla, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.
The top losers in the market were UPL, Wipro, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, and Britannia Industries.
