Two Indians among America’s most powerful CEO

Jun 20, 2019, 06:28 pm IST
Two Indian has been made it in the top ten list of most best and powerful Chief Executive Officers (CEO) in the USA.

Sathya Nadella and Shantanu Narayanan have named in the top 10 lits of CEO’s. Sathya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. Shantanu is the CEO of Adobe. Shantanu is in the fifth position and Sathya in the sixth position.

The employees of various US companies by voting elect the best CEO’s. Facebook CEO Mark Suckerbrugh is in 55th and Tim Cook of Apple is in 69th position.

Patrick Gelsinger the CEO of V.M.Wear a software company based in Silicon Valley is in the first position. He was ranked 78yh in the last year survey. Sunder Pichai of Google is in the 46th position.

