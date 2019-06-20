KeralaLatest News

Water Scarcity: Kerala to provide drinking water to Tamil Nadu

Jun 20, 2019, 07:11 pm IST
Kerala to provide drinking water to Tamil Nadu. The state of Tamil Nadu is facing the worst situation in the case of drinking water. The water scarcity has become a law and order issue in the state. The Kerala government has expressed its interest to provide drinking water via train.

As per the direction of Kerala Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the officials from Kerala although approached the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s office. But they have declined the offer. The Tamil Nadu government informed that now they did not need the help. The Kerala government tried to deliver 20 lakh liter drinking water via train.

