Writer Balachandran Chullikkadu requests not to call him ‘Cultural Leader’

Malayalam writer Balachandran Chullikkadu has requested to all Keralites not to call him ‘Cultural Leader’. He in a message sent to his friends has raised his request. He in the request says that he was born all the abuses and insults of Malayalees. His friends have circulated his message on social media.

In the message, the most celebrated Malayalam poet says that he is not the cultural leader of Malayalees. And has no qualification to become a cultural leader of Malayalees who give prominence to religious beliefs, Caste and economic power. And has not won any awards or titles. In the message, he admits that he has no qualification to lead or represent the Malayali society.