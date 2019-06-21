119 People booked for social media abuse against me,says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday informed the state assembly that 119 people have been booked for social media abuse against him since this government has assumed charge.

Vijayan said, “This includes 1 central government and 12 state government employees. Disciplinary action has been taken against 41 government employees and department level action initiated against 29 people.”

“Three people have been booked for online abuse against Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala,” said Kerala Chief Minister.