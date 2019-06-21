12-Year-old boy hangs himself over TikTok challenge

12-Year-old boy died when he hanged himself from a noose as a part of the Tik Tok challenge.

Before hanging himself, the boy had worn mangalsutra (sacred thread worn by Hindu married women) and bangles. He then wrapped a thick metal chain around his neck and hanged himself with it in his bathroom — all apparently part of the rules of Tik Tok challenge.

The incident took place late at night. When the boy’s family found him missing in the morning, they raised an alarm. They later discovered him hanging from the ceiling of the bathroom.

According to the boy’s father, the state he was found in was exactly like that described in the Tik Tok challenge. “He was wearing mangalsutra and bangles and was wearing a noose made from chains and was found hanging. He was using Tik Tok the entire night,” the father of the child said.

“If it was not for Tik Tok then my child would have been alive,” the distraught father added.