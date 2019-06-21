After Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of The World Cup, Here is What P.M Modi Tweeted

Shikhar Dhawan, 33, picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London and was ruled out of the rest of the world cup. K L Rahul has already moved up and taken the opener’s slot while Vijay Sankar batted at number 4 in the match against Pakistan. It remains to be seen if India is going to play with a different combination.

Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said some words of relief for the injury hit Shikhar Dhawan.

“Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation,” wrote P.M Modi on Twitter.

Earlier Dhawan had tweeted that he feels emotional to announce that he will not be a part of the ICC world Cup 2019 anymore.

“I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won’t recover on time. But the show must go on.. I’m grateful for all the love & support from my team mates, cricket lovers & our entire nation. Jai Hind!? “said Indian opener.

Shikhar has been replaced by young wicket keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and for a man who performs so well in ICC tournaments, Shikhar will be missed by India.