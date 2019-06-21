Latest NewsIndia

BJP leader wants to send Samajwadi Party MP to Pakistan

Jun 21, 2019, 02:42 pm IST
The Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader on Friday said Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur-rehman Barq should migrate to Pakistan.

BYJM district President Vishal Chauhan told reporters that there was no place for those who could not say ”Vande Mataram” in India. Barq, on Tuesday, had announced in the Lok Sabha while taking oath of office that he would not say ”Vande Mataram” because it was against the tenets of Islam.

Chauhan said: “Barq”s behaviour is anti-India and we are demanding that he should be disqualified from the Lok Sabha which the highest decision-making body of the country. If he has no faith in India, he has no business being a lawmaker.”

BYJM activists burnt an effigy of the SP MP and said that they would make arrangements for his passport and visa if Barq agrees to go to Pakistan.

Barq had earlier staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha while ”Vande Mataram” was being played which stirred controversy. Then Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar had even advised Barq to avoid such behaviour.

