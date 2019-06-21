Bus falls into gorge ; 44 passengers killed

In a tragic incident, at least 44 people have been killed and 35 injured in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district after a bus fell into a gorge, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. According to reports, the incident took place near Kullu’s Banjar tehsil. The injured have been shifted to the hospital for medical attention.

According to ANI, the bus carrying 50 passengers was en route Gadagushani area from Banjar. The bus (bearing registration no HP 66-7065) plunged over 300-metre-deep nullah near Dhoth Morh area. The images from the incident spot were shared by news agency ANI, which also tweeted pictures from the rescue operations. Have a look at the pictures below in the tweet: