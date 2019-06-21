Defense Minister Rajnath Singh pays homage to 13 An-32 plane crash victims

The defense Minister Rajnath Singh has paid homage to the victims of An-32 plane crash . It has been asserted that the remains of the 13 personnels was retrieved from Arunachal Pradesh.

The homage was paid at New Delhi

The IAF had recovered bodies of six men and mortal remains of seven other personnel who were onboard the An-32 jet.

The Russian aircraft went misssig on June 3 right after taking off 33 mins from Assam.

After eight days of a massive search operation, the wreckage of the plane was spotted by an IAF chopper at a height of 12,000 feet near Gatte village on the border of Siang and Shi-Yomi districts.

It is reported that the remains will be sent to the families for the last rites.