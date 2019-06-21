Fake fire alert; Fireforce unit from Neyyatinkara suffers confusion

The fake phone call from unknown has clearly confused the Fire Force representatives hailing from Neyyatinkara. The alleged had called the fire ranger unit in Neyyatinkara and asserted that his home is on fire and asked for their help.

The allegation that the house near the spinning mill had short circuit which caused fire in the building was tripe , later found.

Regarding the phone call the team went to the spot.

Two units have been asserted to the place.

After reaching the spot the fire force unit could not find any traces of fire or burn and when inquired there happened so such incident.

The fireforce unit have registered a case against the person who has made a dig at them.