First in country,a Civic body from Kerala distributes 5000 menstrual cups for free; Details Inside

This might be the first in nation that a civic body is distributing menstrual cups for women and that even for free. The program that is made through different phase was conducted in the Alappuzha Municipality in Kerala .

The initiative was launched under the Project Thinkal” with the objective of encouraging the use of menstrual cups against non-biodegradable sanitary pads.

During the first phase of the program,5,000 menstrual cups will be distributed for free to female residents. 280 cups have been distributed already asserted the team.

“An average woman uses at least 156 napkins a year, while a menstrual cup can be used for five or six years. If 5,000 women start using cups, the use of around 39 lakh pads can be avoided,asserted the spoke person.

Thinkal’ which means moon in Malayalam capsules the idea or practice used by women in olden days where they use to look at moon to calculate their menstrual cycle