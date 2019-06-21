Fisherman gets rare fish from sea,sells at Rs 1.80 lakh

A group of fishermen today sold a rare species of fish at whopping Rs 6,000 per kilogram to a trader at Chandinipal fishing centre in Dhamra. The fisherman, Narayan Jena and his associates ventured into deep sea off Dhamra coast on June 15 and returned with as many as 10 such rare fishes, each weighing over 30 kg today morning.

As per reports, the exotic fish commonly called Ghol and is locally famous as Teleia. Also best known as black-spotted croaker, it is an exotic and expensive variety of marine fish found mostly in Indian and Pacific Ocean along the coast of Pakistan, Bangladesh and India.

Sources said the fish is usually exported to Singapore, Malaysia and other South-East Asian countries owing to its high medicinal value.

After the news spread like wildfire, people gathered at the fishing centre to see the most expensive fish which was sold at Rs 6,000 a kg. The entire fish (30 kg) is sold for Rs 1.80 lakh, sources said.