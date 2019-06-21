God’s Spies: This is what a reader has to say about Joseph Annamkutty’s book

Joseph Annamkutty is a popular RJ and motivator among the youth. He has a great fan following after his hit videos on various topics including relationship, love, friendship, positive thoughts, etc. Now he has come up with a book titled God’s spies which got a warm reception from the readers.

Joseph in his Facebook post shares a review of the reader. Muhammed Hussain, the reader is all praise for his work. The work is simple and straightforward through which the reader could relate to his own life. Reader thanks him for reminding God’s spies in his life. The book also teaches one to become a God’s spy in other’s life.

Beyond that, the book speaks about the value of the life of relationships and many other uncountable blessings. In the age of declining readership, Joseph’s attempt is worth mentioning. The reader’s note ends with deep gratitude for him.