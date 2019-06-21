Gory Incident; Journalist burnt to death; Details Inside

A local journalist in Madhya Pradesh was burned to death , the reason behind the incident is still not clear. The SIT , special investigation team has started the probe. The gory incident took place in Shahgarh in Sagar district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 40 year old decease Chakresh Jain, who was writing for different Hindi dailies, was found in a deserted place with 90 percent burn injuries on Wednesday and admitted in the local hospital.

He later succumbed to injuries.

Local journalists on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the local tehsildar’s office and submitted a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath demanding a high level probe into the incident. According to the police, the district officer had filed a case under SC/ST (Atrocities) Act against the deceased a year ago and the hearing in the case was nearing completion in the local court.