Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Gory Incident; Journalist burnt to death; Details Inside

Jun 21, 2019, 08:38 am IST
Less than a minute

A local journalist in Madhya Pradesh was burned to death , the reason behind the incident is still not clear. The SIT , special investigation team has started the probe. The gory incident took place in Shahgarh in Sagar district on Wednesday.

According to the police, the 40 year old decease Chakresh Jain, who was writing for different Hindi dailies, was found in a deserted place with 90 percent burn injuries on Wednesday and admitted in the local hospital.

He later succumbed to injuries.

Local journalists on Thursday staged demonstration in front of the local tehsildar’s office and submitted a memorandum to the Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath demanding a high level probe into the incident. According to the police, the district officer had filed a case under SC/ST (Atrocities) Act against the deceased a year ago and the hearing in the case was nearing completion in the local court.

Tags

Related Articles

US drone strike : Six IS fighters killed in Yemen

Oct 25, 2017, 11:01 pm IST

Karunanidhi Demise : Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today 

Aug 8, 2018, 06:15 am IST

Pakistan warns of “10 Surgical Strikes” If India carries out even single attack

Oct 14, 2018, 06:31 am IST

See what she responds in the sex chat!

Dec 1, 2017, 12:38 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close