Happy Marriage secret revealed; “Do you know how to cook? I would ask this question every time I met a guy.

The secret mantra for a best peacefull marriage reside not in the riches or looks but about his godness in Kitchen. Every time I meet a guy i will ask “Do you know how to cook?” Some found this question funny and a few were surprised.

But finally, I found the man of my dream, who besides being a great individual, knew how to run the kitchen.

My husband, a successful theatre artiste, was happy taking care of the kitchen. We were both working and had helpers to lend a hand when needed but when it came to deciding the menu for the week, planning a dinner, he was the one who always took charge. And I could not have been happier!

my clinary skills are not that much good and my mother remained me about the same.It was too late to reform me when my mother realised that she was blessed with a daughter who could work her magic with numbers (I am a mathematician) but fail at cooking something as simple as rice!

my husband shouldered the responsibilities of the kitchen while I merrily handled the finances., is not that better ?

We have often faced this question from our friends, “Who wears the pants?” My husband would laugh at their remark and come up witty replies like, “She does. And she wears skirts and sarees too and looks wonderful in whatever attire she wears!” It’s not money that matters the most. For a happy marriage, you need a partner who understands you and accepts you the way you are