Smartphone giants Honor has launched it’s ‘Honor 20 series’ smartphones in India. The company has launched Honor 20 Pro, Honor 20, Honor20 I phones in the Indian market.

The Honor20 Pro has 6.26 inch LCD screen. The phone is supported by Kirin 980 processor and has 8GB RAM. It can be extended up to 256 GB. The phone has 4 cameras. The primary camera is of 48 MP. And other cameras are 16MP,8MP, and 2MP. The battery is of 4000MAH. Magic UIOS based on Android 9.0 is used on the phone.

Honor 20 has the same processor, camera and screen as Honor 20Pro.Android9.0Pi is used on the phone. The phone has 6GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory.

The Honor 20 Pro phone with 8GB RAM + 256 storage is is priced around 39,999.Honor 20 6GBRAM+ 128GB memory is priced 32,999. Honor 20I 4GB RAM+ 128GB memory is priced around 14,999.