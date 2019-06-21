How to check SSC GD Constable test result 2019; Details Inside

The staff selection commission has released the result for the GD exam today. he SSC GD Constable recruitment exam was held to fill constable (GD) in CAPF, NIA, SSF, and rifleman (GD) posts in Assam Rifles.

Selection process: Candidates who clear the written exam will be shortlisted for Physical Standard Test (PST). The selected candidates will have to undergo physical eligibility and medical tests as well. In the physical test, candidates will have to prove their physical abilities. Male candidates can be asked to run five kilometre in 24 minutes and the general norm for female candidates is 1.6 kilometre in eight-and-a-half minutes.

SSC GD Constable Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security code

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out, if needed