Huge quantity of debris and garbage washed ashore at Kovalam; Details Inside

It has been reported that huge quantity of debris and garbage has been washed ashore at the Kovalam beach. The incident ha has been happening for the past few days. The incident has now alerted the concerns regarding the protection of maine environment.

It has been asserted that in the past four days, volunteers and the local residents cleaned five tonnes of garbage which was pushed alone to Leela Beach only.

The thing that has to be noted is that the debris which deposited on the shore is all plastic. which include leather products , medical waste , fishing nets and clothes.

FML founding director Robert Panipilla said that the pre monsoon cleaning drive is responsible for the sudden deposit of debris.

The collected waste kept at different places might have been washed out by the rain and it would have naturally reached the sea,” said Panipilla.

Ater the collection of the garbage, the FML volunteers has asserted that 90% of the waste which was deposited on the beach was made of plastic, nylon PVC, rubber, leather and thermocol.