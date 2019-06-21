Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“I am clean as a public servant. Not involved in any ‘Nirbhaya’ or ‘Me Too’ says this political leader

Jun 21, 2019, 10:31 am IST
TDP Raja sabja MP YS Chowdary, who changed sides to join BJP has now asserted to the India Today that that “CBI and ED have examined me for a case which belongs to a third party. These are not direct cases against me. I have never done any kind of fraud, forgery, cheating in my entire life. An investigation is going on, which can go against anyone, doesn’t mean I have done something”. when he was asked bout the financial fraud case against him.

“I am clean as a public servant. Not involved in any ‘Nirbhaya’ or ‘Me Too he further added.

He along with other members have recently joined BJP in the presence of JP Nadda.

I’m under no presser to join BJP. Have done it willingly because I feel that Narendra Modi is the best leader for this country and Chandrababu Naidu made some wrong calculations in the past.” he asserted regarding the same .

