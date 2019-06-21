Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

“I have congratulated him, wished luck for the next 5 years ” says Kejiriwal after meeting Modi in Parliament

Jun 21, 2019, 02:31 pm IST
“I have congratulated him and wished him luck for the next five years. I told him that it is important for Centre and state government to work together for the development of Delhi. I have assured him that Delhi government will work with them and hopes that we will get support from Centre too,” Keririwal tells media ater having a meeting with PM Modi in Parliament.

He has asserted that in the meeting , “Delhi government plans to store Yamuna river water during the rainy season. One season’s water sufficient to meet one year’s Delhi’s water needs” and asserts it as main agenda.

In another tweet, Kejriwal wrote, “Ayushman Bharat was briefly discussed. Informed the Prime Minister that Delhi government’s Delhi Health scheme is much bigger and wider in scope. However, assured him to examine if Ayushman Bharat scheme could also be integrated into our scheme.”

