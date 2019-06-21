Latest NewsSports

ICC World Cup Cricket: Sri Lanka defeated England

Jun 21, 2019, 11:39 pm IST
In Cricket, Sri Lanka defeated the hosts England in a match played today in ICC World Cup cricket at Leeds. England has lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs. Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga was selected as the man of the match.

Earlier, the Sri Lankan team won the toss and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka made 232 runs by losing nine wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews scored 85. He stood not out in the game. Avishka Fernando scored 49 for the Islanders.

England started chasing the target of 233 but has lost wickets in regular intervals. Lasith Malinga by his ball trapped England. Malinga who was selected as the man of the match took 4 English wickets by giving only 43 runs. For England Stokes scored with unbeaten 82 runs. Joe Root also scored 57 for the hosts.

Score Board:

England – 212 -10 (47.0 overs)
Sri Lanka – 232 – 9 (50.0 overs)

 

