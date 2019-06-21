ICC World Cup Cricket: Sri Lanka defeated England

In Cricket, Sri Lanka defeated the hosts England in a match played today in ICC World Cup cricket at Leeds. England has lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs. Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga was selected as the man of the match.

Lastih Malinga has become only the fourth bowler to take 50 wickets in the World Cup. Previous three: Wasim Akram (55), Muttiah Muralitharan (68) and Glenn McGrath (71). #CWC19 #EngvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 21, 2019

Earlier, the Sri Lankan team won the toss and opted to bat first. Sri Lanka made 232 runs by losing nine wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews scored 85. He stood not out in the game. Avishka Fernando scored 49 for the Islanders.

England started chasing the target of 233 but has lost wickets in regular intervals. Lasith Malinga by his ball trapped England. Malinga who was selected as the man of the match took 4 English wickets by giving only 43 runs. For England Stokes scored with unbeaten 82 runs. Joe Root also scored 57 for the hosts.

WHAT A WIN! Sri Lanka beat England by 20 runs!

England 212 all out v Sri Lanka 233/9 (Malinga 4/43, Dhananjaya 3/32, Udana 2/41)#LionsRoar #WeRoar #CWC19 #ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/TUriQyeZzR — Sri Lanka Cricket ?? (@OfficialSLC) June 21, 2019

Score Board:

England – 212 -10 (47.0 overs)

Sri Lanka – 232 – 9 (50.0 overs)