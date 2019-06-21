International yoga Day: Indian army practices yoga in Jaisalmer

The soldiers of the Indian Army has practiced yoga in the sand dunes of Jaisalmer.

The Indian Army has conducted an event titled’Yoga in Dunes’.It was conducted by the aegis of Desert Charger Brigade of Battle Axe Divison at the Golden Sand Dunes of Jaisalmer.

Yoga master Chunni Lal Pawar led the event. Brigadier Saikat Roy, Brigade Commander, Desert Charger Commander were also present for the event.

The soldiers performed various asanas like Manduk Asana, Dhanush Asana, Surya Namaskar, and pranayamas.

A debate on the benefits of Yoga was also conducted for the family of all soldiers.

The International Yoga Day was incepted in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN.