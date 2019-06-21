International Yoga Day: Rakhi Sawant performs yoga in a bikini

Today the world observed International Yoga Day. Every year June 21 is observed as International Yoga Day by the whole world. Many celebrities, political figures, and statesman join with the public to propagate the message of yoga.

The International Yoga Day was incepted in 2015 by the United Nations General Assembly. The idea of International Yoga Day was first proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the UN. He suggested the date of 21 June, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Bollywood celebrities also joined the spirit of International Yoga Day: See Photos

Rakhi Sawant

Amira Dasthar

Urmila Manotodker

Evelyn Sharma

Bipasha Basu

Anupam Kher

Sonu Sood

Vivek Oberoi