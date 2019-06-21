International Yoga Day : Yoga is not a religious function,says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Yoga is not a religious function and certain people are consciously trying to spread the impression that it a regions practice.

“The training given in Yoga has no connection with any religion,” said the chief minister, while he was performing the State-level inauguration of the international yoga day at Central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The chief minister also unveiled the logo ‘Sampoorna Yoga Keralam’ (Complete Yoga Kerala) at the function.

Extensive functions have been organised in different parts of the State on the occasion of international yoga day.

At Edapazhinji RDR auditorium, BJP leader Ram Madhav led the yoga session. In the Palakkad event, BJP MLA O Rajagopal was the ‘yoga master’.

Ministers and other prominent personalities took part in yoga sessions in different parts of the state.