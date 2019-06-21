KeralaLatest News

International Yoga Day : Yoga is not a religious function,says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Jun 21, 2019, 10:51 am IST
Less than a minute

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Yoga is not a religious function and certain people are consciously trying to spread the impression that it a regions practice.

“The training given in Yoga has no connection with any religion,” said the chief minister, while he was performing the State-level inauguration of the international yoga day at Central stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

The chief minister also unveiled the logo ‘Sampoorna Yoga Keralam’ (Complete Yoga Kerala) at the function.

Extensive functions have been organised in different parts of the State on the occasion of international yoga day.

At Edapazhinji RDR auditorium, BJP leader Ram Madhav led the yoga session. In the Palakkad event, BJP MLA O Rajagopal was the ‘yoga master’.

Ministers and other prominent personalities took part in yoga sessions in different parts of the state.

Tags

Related Articles

This What Happened After Bollywood Actor Suddenly Kissed Kajal Aggarwal During The Shoot

Jun 20, 2018, 06:45 pm IST

BJP retorts that Nehru became country’s first PM on ” compassionate grounds”

Nov 14, 2018, 08:47 pm IST
ldf-ministers-spent-whopping-amount-for-renovating-their-bungalows

No more ‘Nokkukooli’ in Kerala from May 1 onwards, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Mar 9, 2018, 07:38 pm IST

Foreign company come forward to buy 49% of soon-to-be-privatized Air India

Jan 28, 2018, 07:13 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close