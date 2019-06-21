Kallada driver who groped women passenger out of booze arrested;Details Inside

The driver who has harassed a women passenger in Kallada bus has been detained. The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday. The same has been arrested by the Thebjippalam police. The bus is also taken into custody.

The incident happened around in 1 30m am, when the bus which was going from Manglore to Kollam, reached Kozhikode.

The suspect has been acknowledged as Johnson Joseph, hailing from Puthupally,TN.

In a drunken state he groped the women which made her cry loud. Her cry alerted other passengers and they came hor her help and alerted the police about the same.

Though the police team reached Calicut University premises, the bus had left the point by then. Later, the passengers asked the crew to stop the bus at Thenjippalam police station. The woman, a housewife, also insisted on submitting a complaint at the police station.

Meanwhile, the DYFI organised a protest march to the office of Kallada at Palayam, Kozhikode.