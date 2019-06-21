Kuwait arrested illegal expats

The general security wing of Kuwait interior ministry has arrested 522 illegal expats from the country’s two governorates. The general security wing has conducted an intensive raid in the two governorates in the last two days under the leadership of assistant under-secretary Lieutenant general Sheikh Faisal Al Nawaf Al Sabah.

226 expats have been arrested from Salmiya and 296 expats from Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh. The Kuwaiti media reported that in the coming days the general security wing will conduct raids in areas where labourer are residing in large scale.

Expats belonging to different nationalities have been arrested for various violations like lacking necessary documents, absconding from sponsors, and not renewing expired visas.