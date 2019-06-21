KeralaLatest News

Mumbai Police Gets Audio of Phone Call Between Binoy Kodiyeri and the Woman. Key Details Revealed

Jun 21, 2019, 12:10 pm IST
Things are getting tougher for Binoy Kodiyeri in the sexual abuse allegations raised against him by a woman who is staying at Mumbai. Binoy is known to be absconding and Mumbai Police has intensified the search for him. Meanwhile, it has been reported by an online media that Mumbai Police has got an audio clip of the conversation between Binoy and the lady in which Binoy is allegedly requesting the girl to settle the issue and to destroy all pieces of evidence that establish their connection.

Binoy reportedly had offered a solution to all problems faced by the woman when he reaches Mumbai. The police have already got many pieces of evidence that confirms their connection- from photographs, bank statements of money transfer and other shreds of evidence for them staying together.

Mumbai Police, it seems, has done all the homework needed to take Binoy into custody and start interrogating him. But Binoy has so far escaped them, and a Look Out notice could soon be issued. Binoy might be planning to make arrangements for his bail before he surrenders to the police.

Mumbai police team has left to Thiruvananthapuram in search of the accused. In the complaint given by the plaintiff, one of the addresses given is a party flat in AKG center at Kerala’s capital city.

