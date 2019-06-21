Latest NewsIndia

Newly-wed woman runs away with lover after temple visit with husband : Watch Video

Jun 21, 2019, 08:15 am IST
In a bizarre incident, a newly-wed woman ran away with her lover after she visited a temple to seek blessings of Lord with her husband. The incident took place at Madhi in Pathardi town of Ahmednagar. The staged incident was captured in a CCTV footage at the temple.

