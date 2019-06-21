The NORKA-ROOTs have invited application from women nurses for vaccancies in Oman. The NORKA-ROOTS will select women nurses for exisitng vaccancies in Lifeline hospitals, a hospital chain in the gulf country Oman. The vaccancies exist in Labour Room and Operation Theatre.

Women nurses who had passed BSc Nursing or GNM h aged below 40 can apply. The applicants must have five to ten-year of experience in labor room / oeration theatre. Salary will 375 to 400 Omani Rial( 67,500 to 72,100 INR).

Intrested candidates must send their detailed bi-data to [email protected] before June 30.

For more deatils log in to www.norkaroots.org or call toll-free number 1800-4253939 (from India) 00918802012345 (from abroad).