Prime Minister trolled for wishing Dhawan a speedy recovery

Youtuber Dhruv Rathee trolled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his social media post wishing speedy recovery of injured Indian cricket player Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhruv trolled Narendra Modi for not responding in Bihar child death incident. He accuses that Prime minister who till now keep silence on the child death in Bihar has responded to a cricket players injury.

” Finally ModiG found time to tweet about the health crisis in India. He wished Shikhar Dhawan a speedy recovery. #DeadkidsNeedToWait’, he tweeted.