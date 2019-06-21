Latest NewsIndia

Prime Minister trolled for wishing Dhawan a speedy recovery

Jun 21, 2019, 08:37 pm IST
Less than a minute

Youtuber Dhruv Rathee trolled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his social media post wishing speedy recovery of injured Indian cricket player Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhruv trolled Narendra Modi for not responding in Bihar child death incident. He accuses that Prime minister who till now keep silence on the child death in Bihar has responded to a cricket players injury.

” Finally ModiG found time to tweet about the health crisis in India. He wished Shikhar Dhawan a speedy recovery. #DeadkidsNeedToWait’, he tweeted.

Gepostet von Dhruv Rathee am Donnerstag, 20. Juni 2019

