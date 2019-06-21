Rape Case : Mumbai police to issue lookout notice against Binoy Kodiyeri

Mumbai police are getting ready to issue lookout notice against CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan’s son Binoy Kodiyeri, based on the complaint of a dance bar girl in Mumbai that he had sexually exploited her after offering to marry her.

Since Thursday, the police have been getting switched- off voice message from Binoy’s mobile phone.

The woman had gone to Mumbai Oshiwara police station and given her statement against Binoy. The police also got evidence that Binoy and the woman had stayed together.

In the complaint lodged with Oshiwara police station, she had said that Binoy had been sexually exploiting her since 2009. In the relationship, she also had a child.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Binoy Kodiyeri will file anticipatory bail plea in Mumbai Session’s court as he is sure of his arrest. He has arranged some lawyers to do file the bail plea.