Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

REPORT; The population of Indian-origin people in America grew by 38% between 2010 and 2017

Jun 21, 2019, 08:25 am IST
Less than a minute

The new report has been asserted that the population of the Indian-origin people in America grew by 38% in seven years between 2010 and 2017. The new report has been asserted by the South Asian advocay group in their latest demographic report.

It has been reported that there are at least 630000 Indians who are undocumented.

The increase in illegal Indian-Americans can be attributed to Indian immigrants overstaying visas, it said.

In general, the population of American residents tracing their roots to South Asia grew by 40%. In real terms, it increased from 3.5 million in 2010 to 5.4 million in 2017, SAALT said.

The Nepali community grew by 206.6% since 2010, followed by Indian (38%), Bhutanese (38%), Pakistani (33%), Bangladeshi (26%) and Sri Lankan populations (15%).

The immigrant population density of the country shows that undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants live in New York (19,000); Michigan (4,000); Virginia (3,000); and California (2,000).

Tags

Related Articles

The lifestyle of Gay Couple’s daughter is the trending topic in Social media now: See more

Jan 8, 2018, 08:41 pm IST
cm-waivers-loan-off

CM waivers loan off up to Rs 50,000 for Scheduled caste

Jun 20, 2017, 09:14 am IST

See the Whopping Amount Priyanka Chopra Charging For Her Bharat Movie

Jun 14, 2018, 11:18 am IST

Rahul ‘disturbed’ that Rafale deal went to India, not Pakistan : BJP Minister

Oct 15, 2018, 05:20 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close