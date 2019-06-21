KeralaLatest NewsNEWS

REPORT;16 lakh cases are pending in various courts across Kerala;Details Inside

Jun 21, 2019, 01:50 pm IST
Less than a minute

The successive State Governments have been ignoring the proposals for setting up new courts though more than 16 lakh cases are pending in various courts across Kerala.

To be more precise, 16 .83 lakh of both civil and Criminal nature are pending in the various courts in the State. ill May this year, 12.51 lakh criminal and 4.31 lakh civil cases were on the list.

The highest pendencey was reported from Ernakulam with 2.83 lakh criminal and 45,180 civil cases awaiting decisions.

Wayanad had the minimum number of undecided cases, 12,662 criminal and 4,611 civil cases, according to official data.

Tags

Related Articles

Indian National Defence University : India’s own institute on defence studies to be a reality soon

Dec 24, 2017, 05:52 pm IST
human body

SHOCKING!!! 7-year-old boy pierces 4-year-old girl’s sex organs

Jul 3, 2018, 09:17 am IST

RSS worker attacked at Kannur

Dec 20, 2017, 06:39 am IST

India will likely see a “normal monsoon” this year says India Meteorological Department

Apr 15, 2019, 06:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close