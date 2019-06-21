REPORT;16 lakh cases are pending in various courts across Kerala;Details Inside

The successive State Governments have been ignoring the proposals for setting up new courts though more than 16 lakh cases are pending in various courts across Kerala.

To be more precise, 16 .83 lakh of both civil and Criminal nature are pending in the various courts in the State. ill May this year, 12.51 lakh criminal and 4.31 lakh civil cases were on the list.

The highest pendencey was reported from Ernakulam with 2.83 lakh criminal and 45,180 civil cases awaiting decisions.

Wayanad had the minimum number of undecided cases, 12,662 criminal and 4,611 civil cases, according to official data.