Sabarimala Ordinance: BJP Secretary has a different stand!

In Sabarimala women entry issue the union government cannot take an action overpowering Supreme Court’s verdict, says BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. He was responding to the private bill brought by N.K.Premachandran MP.

The government will do whatever possible in this issue. The central government will acknowledge the Public emotion on this issue. We had stated our stand on this issue. We support the rituals and traditions and the people who believe in them, he added. When asked about ordinance he said that they would do the possible things