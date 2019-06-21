Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today ended lower. The equity indices slipped down today because of many reasons. The US-Iran tension, US-China trade talks, weak performance of Asian markets all added to the weak performance of the Indian capital market.

The BSE Sensex slipped down 407.14 points or 1.03% and ended trading at 39,194.49. The NSE Nifty also fell down 107.65 points or 0.91% and settled at 11,724.10.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco, SBI, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The top losers in the market were Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Hindustan Unilever, Hero MotoCorp, Indian Oil, Coal India, Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, Bharat Petroleum, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Auto and Reliance Industries.