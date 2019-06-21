Latest NewsNEWS

“Talks and terror cannot go together” PM Modi tells Imran

Jun 21, 2019, 07:36 am IST
The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly told Pakistan that it is very important to build an environment of trust which is free of terror , violence and hostility” before the normality ties asserted the Indian government.

In a letter dated June 12 to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mr Modi also said India seeks normal and cooperative relations with all neighbors, including Pakistan.

The letter was written as a response for the “congratulatory” letter written to Mr Modi by Mr Khan.

India has asserted that “talks and terror cannot go together” and that Pakistan has to first stop sponsoring cross-border terrorism aimed against India.

The external affairs ministry said on Thursday evening that “there is no change in our position” and that “there is nothing in the letter (that calls) for a dialogue”.

Dismissing reports in the Pakistani media that India had suggested a dialogue, MEA spokesman Raveesh Kumar said at a briefing on Thursday evening: “There is no change in our position. There is nothing in the letter (that calls) for a dialogue.”

