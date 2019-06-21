Latest NewsIndia

Teacher Beating Students in Jammu Hostel For this Trivial Reason. You Won’t Believe This

Jun 21, 2019, 08:58 am IST
Mohd Yasin, a teacher at the Jammu school, was seen in a video mercilessly beating students of class 6 and class 8 at the school hostel since the students were late by ten minutes! The incident took place at the Gujjar Bakerwal Boys Hostel in Doda.

One of the students said that the thrashing was after an hour-long punishment for the same mistake!

The teacher, after making us stand for an hour for turning up late for a tuition class on Tuesday, caned us for about ten minutes. We were around 25 students who faced the horror. It is not for the first time that he (teacher) has thrashed us. Thrashing and scolding have become a routine affair in the class” a boy- victim of his violence was quoted as saying.

An official concerned said that Mohd Yasin has been suspended for his acts.

