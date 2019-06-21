TN CM to have a take on Kerala’s offer to supply 20 lakh litres of water by train today

The TN CM Edapaddy K Palaniswami will take a decision on Kerala’s offer to supply 20 lakh liters of water by train. It has been asserted that the water will be taken from TVPM to Chennai to tide over the water crisis in the state.

The Minister’s response came after the Kerala Chief Minister’s Office posted a statement on Facebook stating that Tamil Nadu had declined its help to supply water (on a one-time basis).

Kerala is willing to assist Tamil Nadu in tackling the crisis caused by water scarcity. We could deliver 20 lakh liters of drinking water through the rail network. In response to our offer, we have been informed that at present Tamil Nadu has sufficient supply and doesn’t require additional assistance from Kerala,” the statement said.

The opposition leader and the DMK president M K Stalin had criticised the Tamil Nadu govt for rejecting the help from the neighboring state .

The Tamil Nadu government in the evening released a statement “tweeted by” Mr. Velumani, in which he confirmed that there was an offer through the Secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister to his counterpart in Tamil Nadu seeking to know whether drinking water in 20 wagons could be sent.