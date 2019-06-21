Latest NewsIndia

West Bengal Violence : 2 Killed, Several Injured ; section 144 imposed

Jun 21, 2019, 09:52 am IST
In violent clashes, two people have been killed and three others have been reportedly injured in WB.

Following the repeat of the violent incident, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in a meeting with the police chief, the Chief Secretary and other top officials. Among the people killed in Rambabu Shaw, was a 17-year-old pani puri (puchka) seller, while another succumbed to injuries. Three others’ condition is stated to be critical.

Section 144 has been imposed in the area and senior police officials have rushed to the spot.

