World Cup 2019; “Change in Colour”; India to wear this color jersey against England for this reason

The “bleeding blue” will have to be put on halt for the Indian Team in the match against the England on June 30.

The Indian team will be wearing an Orange jersy for this World Cup Match.

England, the hosts of World Cup 2019, are also sporting a blue jersey and they have the right to retain their kits. Speculation were rife ever about the home-away jersey format at the quadrennial event ever since the ICC came up with a statement, saying it allowed teams to provide two different colored kits.

India will have blue colors in their collars according to the reports.

It has to be noted that , South Africa changed the color of their shirts from green to yellow for their second World Cup 2019 match against Bangladesh who also wear green kits.

India has won 3 games so far against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan when the match with New Zealand drowned in rain