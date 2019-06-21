Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

World’s largest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram to be inaugurated today

Kaleshwaram project which is acknowldged as the world’s largest lift ittigation project is all set for its start. The same will be inagurated by the chief Minister chandrasekhar Rao. It is asserted that he will iaaugurate the project after performing the yagam at Medigadda reservoir.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will attend as chief guests and Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao will shower grace.

The government asserted that  this will be a  prestigious project and  will help extending irrigation to 37.08 lakh acres and provide water to stabilise about 18.82 lakh acres of aycut under the existing projects of Sriramsagar, Nizamsa-gar and Mid Manair.

The project has the longest and biggest irrigation systems in the world with a length of 1,832 km, canal length of 1,531 km, tunnel length of 203 km, and pressure pipeline length of 98 km.

