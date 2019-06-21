KeralaLatest News

”Yes… I am a stone-hearted police officer!”: A police officer’s note on Soumya

Jun 21, 2019, 03:46 pm IST
Less than a minute

Vallikunnam SHO Shaiju Ibrahim was at a loss while preparing the inquest of his colleague Soumya who was burnt by another police officer.

Shaiju shares a moving note about a Police officers’ dilemma in such a situation. His Facebook post begins with the condolences to his dear colleague. He says that the Khakhi uniform has made him strong enough to face such unusual occasions like witnessing the burned body of a friend. Without teary eyes, shivering hands, and a lump in the throat he fulfilled his duty. His sorrow is doubled as one among them is the culprit too.

Shaiju ends his post with a call for ending such unfortunate things. He adds that any vigilant act will not replace the loss. However, he is optimistic to join hands for changing such negative attitudes. Shaiju’s Facebook post has gone viral.

????? ??????????????? ?????????…????? ???? ??????????? ??????? ?????? ??????? ????????????????????.. ??????…

Gepostet von Shaiju Ebrahim am Mittwoch, 19. Juni 2019

