Bihar Rape Case : DNA test not needed,says Binoy Kodiyeri

The police informed the court that a DNA test should be done in the sexual abuse case against Binoy Kodiyeri. But, Binoy’s stand is against doing a DNA test. Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Binoy will be considered by the Mumbai Dindoshi Sessions Court on Monday.

Binoy’s attorney argued that the woman is trying to cheat money through blackmailing. The prosecution, on the other hand, opposed Binoy’s bail plea by saying that it will affect the probe.

Ashok Gupta, the defendant’s attorney said that the woman had made similar baseless allegations were made against Binoy in the past. He added that there are proofs to invalidate woman’s claims regarding marriage.