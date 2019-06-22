Latest NewsIndia

Bihar Rape Case : DNA test not needed,says Binoy Kodiyeri

Jun 22, 2019, 06:15 am IST
Less than a minute

The police informed the court that a DNA test should be done in the sexual abuse case against Binoy Kodiyeri. But, Binoy’s stand is against doing a DNA test. Meanwhile, the anticipatory bail plea submitted by Binoy will be considered by the Mumbai Dindoshi Sessions Court on Monday.

Binoy’s attorney argued that the woman is trying to cheat money through blackmailing. The prosecution, on the other hand, opposed Binoy’s bail plea by saying that it will affect the probe.

Ashok Gupta, the defendant’s attorney said that the woman had made similar baseless allegations were made against Binoy in the past. He added that there are proofs to invalidate woman’s claims regarding marriage.

Tags

Related Articles

Ramadan : Holidays announced in UAE

Jun 14, 2017, 06:50 pm IST

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj: Those who want Shariat law in the country “should go to Pakistan”.

Jul 23, 2018, 12:35 pm IST

Controversial Actress Sofiya Hayat Claims She is the Mother of Ganesha

Sep 16, 2018, 04:44 pm IST

India to remain fastest growing major economy in next 10 years ,says Global economic research report

Feb 22, 2019, 04:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close