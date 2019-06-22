BJP MPs from this state decide to donate Rs 25 lakh for better medical facilities; Details Inside

All the 17 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for the better Medical Facilities and treatment to the encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken during the dinner hosted by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“All BJP MPs will sanction Rs 25 lakh each from their respective MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLADF) to build pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in the state,” they said.

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Paschim Champaran, has been given the task to coordinate with other MPs.