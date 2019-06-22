Bus driver sexually assaults a passenger

A trial has started against a Pakistani bus driver at the Dubai Court of First Instance for allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger inside the vehicle. The incident occurred on April 1. The incident was reported at the Al Muraqqabat police station.

As per the victim, a 24-year-old saleswoman from Tajikistan, she rode in the bus driven by the accused after 3 pm on April 1. And the 27-year-old driver took the advantage that the woman was the only one left in the bus so he pulled over at a location away from residential buildings where he sexually assaulted her. And he then begged her not to report him to police claiming he would kill himself if she did.

He dropped her later on the main road and from there she took a cab to her aunt’s place. She later registered a complaint at the police station. As per the forensic report, the accused has sexually assaulted the victim.

He will be sentenced on June 23.