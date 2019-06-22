Latest NewsInternational

Donald Trump nominates Mark Esper as next US Defense Secretary

Jun 22, 2019, 08:49 am IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday confirmed that he has nominated Mark Esper to be the next Defense Secretary of United States.

President Donald Trump said on Friday he intends to nominate Army Secretary Mark Esperto be his secretary of defense, the White House said in a statement. Former defense secretary Patrick Shanahan stepped down after media reports emerged of domestic violence in his family. Esper will over as acting defense secretary on Monday.

The development comes hours after the president revealed he had come close to authorising a strike on Iran.

